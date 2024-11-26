Toxic shellfish? Budd is closed for harvesting

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Recreational shellfish harvesting is not currently allowed in Budd Inlet.

According to health officials in Thurston County, high levels of the biotoxin that produces diarrhetic shellfish poisoning were discovered in the area.

The closure area includes Burfoot Park, the Boston Harbor area, and Squaxin Park. Warning signs will be posted at public beaches.

Biotoxins are produced by naturally occurring plankton which can become concentrated in shellfish. It doesn’t harm the shellfish but can make humans and other mammals sick. Cooking does not destroy the toxin.

According to the Department of Health, Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning causes nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

You can learn more about shellfish safety here.

Harvesters should always check the shellfish safety map here before going out.

