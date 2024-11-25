Tonight at 5:30: Reports of UFO sightings are skyrocketing

SEATTLE, Wash. — Nationwide interest in UFOs and unexplained sightings – is skyrocketing.

The curiosity is fueled by declassified military videos, government documents, and even senate hearings. But here in the Pacific Northwest? That’s old news.

Every year our state ranks as a hot spot for extraterrestrial experiences. Per capita – Washington State is number two in the country for ‘unexplained anomalous phenomena’ or UAPs. That’s the new term for UFOs.

According to the UFO Reporting Center, there have been more than 7,000 sightings in our state and nearly 100 so far this year. But our extraterrestrial experiences are more than our present. It’s in our past.

Not only was the term ‘flying saucer’ dubbed here, but we also claim the first reports of a ‘Man in Black.’

“We’re the centerpiece of strange UFOs and strange occurrences that are going on,” said Mark Everton, the President and CEO of Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.

Every year, KIRO 7 viewers send us their very own ‘strange occurrences’ caught on camera.

So tonight at 5:30 – we’re taking your videos to the experts at the UFO reporting center to try to make some sense of your strange sightings.

