Timed entry reservations no longer needed for Mount Rainier National Park

Visitors heading to Mount Rainier National Park in 2026 will no longer need a timed entry reservation for peak summer hours.

“The park will continue to monitor and document congestion and overcrowding on park roads and trails, within parking lots, and at the park’s entrances,” the National Park Service website stated.

The park began using timed reservations in 2024 to reduce crowding during peak visitation times and provide a better experience for visitors.

According to the National Park Service, most visits to Mount Rainier National Park occur between July and September.

Reservations were required for visitors coming into the park between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Each reservation was for one personal vehicle. The reservation provided a two-hour entry window with no required departure time.

Visitors with reservations for lodging at the Paradise Inn, National Park Inn, or camping in Cougar Rock Campground did not need a timed entry reservation.

The National Parks Service did not say why it chose to halt timed entry reservations for the 2026 season.

