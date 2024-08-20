Mount Rainier National Park wants feedback on its timed entry system program

Mount Rainier National Park is asking for feedback on its timed entry reservation pilot program.

It started earlier this year, and the park said its goal is to reduce crowding during peak visitation times and provide a better experience for visitors.

According to the National Park Service, most visits to Mount Rainier National Park occur between July and September.

Reservations are currently required for visitors coming into the park between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The timed entry reservation pilot is in place through Monday, September 2, 2024.

“We are eager to learn what visitors think of the pilot timed entry system we are testing out this summer,” said Superintendent Greg Dudgeon in a news release.

“We want to hear how the pilot did or did not work for people before we finalize our long-term visitor use management plan for the Nisqually to Paradise Corridor at Mount Rainier National Park.”

From now until September 15, visitors can submit comments online.





How do I make a reservation?

Before visiting the park, guests must make a reservation online at recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777. Reservations cannot be made at the park’s entrance station.

Each reservation is for one personal vehicle. The reservation provides a two-hour entry window. There is no required departure time.

Visitors with reservations for lodging at the Paradise Inn, National Park Inn, or camping in Cougar Rock Campground do not need a timed entry reservation and can enter the Paradise Corridor any time after 1 p.m. on the first day of their reservation.

