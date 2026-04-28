DUI driver sentenced to 23 years for killing beloved grandmother during Thurston County police chase

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The driver who hit and killed a 70-year-old woman during a September 2024 police chase in Thurston County was sentenced to over 20 years in prison yesterday.

The judge “went above the recommendation of 16-20 years,” sentencing Nicole Romanoff to approximately 23 years in prison, according to Sheriff Sanders.

Romanoff, who was 33 at the time, was initially accused of approaching residents in East Lacey, asking for fentanyl. When a resident asked her to leave, Romanoff allegedly accelerated toward him, forcing him to run to safety behind a tree.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies figured out the SUV was stolen out of King County. Then, a deputy spotted Romanoff driving the wrong way on Pacific Avenue Southeast in Olympia.

Bruce Clark had just turned from Fones Road Southeast onto Pacific.

“I didn’t get very far before this big car just came barreling, crossed the line,” said Clark. “I thought it was like trying to turn left in front of traffic to go into the Taco Time or whatever it is on the corner. But no, it straightened up and plowed right into us, head-on.”

He and his wife both suffered broken vertebrae; three of his wife’s ribs were broken, too.

His sister-in-law, 70-year-old Gina Munna, succumbed to her injuries.

Romanoff appeared barely hurt.

Sheriff Sanders says she tried to run from the scene but was detained down the road, where she showed no remorse and asserted that she was under the impression that if she kept driving recklessly and endangered others, law enforcement would have to pull over and let her go.

According to Sheriff Sanders, at the time of the incident, Romanoff had:

A suspended driver’s license

47 prior arrests

4 felony convictions

25 misdemeanor convictions

3 active warrants out for her arrest

“A clear and obvious drug abuse problem that was likely the driving factor behind her decisions.”

Gina Munna was a loving wife, mother of two, and grandmother of four.

Her son, Greg Munna, told KIRO 7 at the time, “It’s really upsetting. Why that person is out on the streets is very surprising to say the least.”

“What are we going to do about changing the policies to make sure that criminals, known criminals, are behind bars and can’t impact the lives of innocent people?” asked Greg Munna, the anger in his voice obvious.

Years later, on the day Romanoff was sentenced, Sheriff Sanders asked the same question.

“At what point are we going to acknowledge that the safest place for the 1% of individuals who cannot function in society without hurting others is within a secure detention facility where treatment is ready and waiting for them?” asked Sheriff Sanders in a social media post. “Nicole would not be facing a 23-year murder sentence, and Gina would still be alive, if Nicole’s underlying problems were resolved in a secure facility sometime during her first 47 arrests. Continuously releasing Nicole back into society set no one up for success: not her, not her victims, and not the law enforcement officers tasked with mitigating her destructive behavior. Rest in peace Gina.”

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