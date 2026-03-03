Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor reopens after a month-long closure

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Who’s ready for some fish and chips and a cold one? The Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor is back open after a month-long closure.

“The doors are open and we’re back! We’re beyond excited to welcome you into the tavern again. Our team has missed celebrating and making memories with you. Spread the word – Tides is open,” the staff shared online Tuesday.

At the end of January, the restaurant announced that it needed to complete some maintenance in the kitchen. Staff didn’t specify what kinds of repairs would be made.

“We’ll be back in a month, ready to serve up your favorite dishes and pints,” a post online said.

The news came just a couple of weeks after the iconic waterfront restaurant announced that the seafood dining chain Anthony’s Restaurants would be taking ownership of it.

The sale closes out 50 years of ownership by the Stanley family.

On January 24, the restaurant shared a post, congratulating its now former CEO and owner, Dylan Stanley, on retirement. He’d been leading the team since 2012.

“You will be truly missed, but your legacy will always be part of these walls. Thank you for the incredible years of leadership, the laughs along the way, and the memories we’ll always treasure. Wishing you nothing but happiness, good health, and many great times ahead in retirement. You’ve earned every bit of it,” the staff shared.

The Tides Tavern was built in 1910 by Axel Uddenberg and served as a general store for many years. Run down and in a state of disrepair, Peter Stanley came along in 1973 and transformed it into the restaurant it is today.

Tides management said that the sale to Anthony’s Restaurants will be an ownership change only. The restaurant will retain its name, chef, and staff.

