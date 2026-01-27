Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor closes for a month. Here’s why.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor is closing for the next few weeks.

The restaurant says it needs to complete some maintenance in the kitchen but did not specify what kinds of repairs would be made.

“We’ll be back in a month, ready to serve up your favorite dishes and pints,” the Tides shared.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after the iconic waterfront restaurant announced that the seafood dining chain Anthony’s Restaurants will be taking ownership of it.

The sale closes out 50 years of ownership by the Stanley family.

It was built in 1910 by Axel Uddenberg and served as a general store for many years. Run down and in a state of disrepair, Peter Stanley came along in 1973 and transformed it into the restaurant it is today.

The sale to Anthony’s is expected to go through in the next few weeks. Tides management says this will be an ownership change only. The restaurant will retain its name, chef, and staff.

