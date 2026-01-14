Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor is changing ownership

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor’s most iconic waterfront restaurant, Tides Tavern, is changing ownership.

It’s known for its sweeping views of the harbor and fresh seafood.

According to a news release, the Tides will be joining the Anthony’s Family of Restaurants.

Tides management says this will be an ownership change only. The restaurant will retain its name, chef, and staff.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Owner Dylan Stanley. “The Tides has been part of our family for 53 years. My dad and I are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, employees, and the community for their support over the years, and we are grateful that Anthony’s, another family-owned company, will steward it in a way that honors its legacy and keeps the Tides unique and special in the decades to come.”

It was built in 1910 by Axel Uddenberg and served as a general store for many years. Run down and in a state of disrepair, Peter Stanley came along in 1973 and transformed it into the restaurant it is today.

“Tides Tavern is a treasured part of the Gig Harbor community, and we’re honored to be entrusted with its next chapter,” said Amy Burns, President and CEO of Anthony’s Restaurants. “My father, Budd Gould, and my brothers, Herb and JJ Gould, share a deep respect for what the Stanley family has built. As fate would have it, my father started Anthony’s 53 years ago as well, committed to upholding the same care, warmth, and Northwest hospitality that have made the Tides such an important gathering place for generations.”

The sale is expected to go through in the next four weeks.

