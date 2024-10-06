Thurston County sheriff hit by suspected DUI driver

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — “Rough night,” said Sheriff Sanders of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Sanders was hit by a suspected DUI driver late Saturday night, resulting in a hospital visit and an arrest.

Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol first shared the news just after 1 a.m., adding that Sheriff Sanders was up and walking after the crash, but had been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The suspect was not injured.

@wastatepatrol is on scene assisting @ThurstonSheriff with a collision involving Sheriff Sanders at the intersection of Martin Way E and Hensley St. in Lacey.



The intersection is partially blocked. pic.twitter.com/vWpQf4geyW — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) October 6, 2024

According to Sheriff Sanders and Trooper Datillo, the sheriff was traveling down Martin Way when a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck his patrol car. Sheriff Sanders says the suspect vehicle tried to turn in front of him after veering into the oncoming lane, t-boning his car.

The female driver reportedly tried to flee the scene, dragging her bumper down the road. Sheriff Sanders says the unoccupied car was found soon after by Lacey PD, and a K9 track found the woman hiding in the bushes. She was then taken into custody for DUI and hit and run, with the Washington State Patrol handling the collision and subsequent criminal investigation.

Crews from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Police Department, Olympia Police Department, Lacey Fire District Three, and Thurston County Medic One all responded to the collision.

Sheriff Sanders was released from Providence St. Peter Hospital for “normal car crash injuries” just after 2 a.m., adding that his car wasn’t so lucky.

“Happy to be alive, happy that my passenger is unharmed, and extremely grateful for the response from our regional law enforcement partners to ensure a swift capture, but I’m going to say it again… Washington’s roads are unsafe,” said Sheriff Sanders.

