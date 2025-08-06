Thunderstorm possible in western WA this week before sun breaks through

This week will feel more like typical western Washington weather.

Rain is forecast for Wednesday morning and night, with a chance of showers on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday before 2 p.m. Then, rain is expected from 2 to 5 p.m., with another possible thunderstorm around 5 p.m. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Mild to moderate smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire is also affecting western Washington, NWS Seattle reported. For the latest air quality, go here.

🔥 The Bear Gulch fire in the Olympics is one of these large PNW fires, and is currently causing mild to moderate smoke impacts over much of western Washington. You can check the latest air quality observations here: https://t.co/FvE5PJzwHm #WAwx https://t.co/tY01ZxYEeC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 4, 2025

On Thursday, there is a 40% chance of showers before 11 a.m., with a high near 71 degrees.

Sunshine expected this weekend in western WA

However, sunshine is expected to break through at the end of the week, with a high of 76 degrees on Friday and a high of 78 degrees on Saturday.

Friday and Saturday night will both be partly cloudy with lows just under 60 degrees.

Sunday will be even hotter and less cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees and a low of 63 degrees.

Then, the heat will return in full force with a high of 85 degrees forecast for Monday.

