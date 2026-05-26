Bail set at $1.5M for 19-year-old arrested in Capitol Hill triple shooting

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old accused of shooting three people outside a Capitol Hill nightclub had his first appearance in court on Monday.

The shooting happened on May 18 at around 1:10 a.m. and police say it stemmed from an altercation between club security and three suspects outside Cultura near East Pike Street and Broadway.

Surveillance video shows one suspect punching someone outside Cultura as security are trying to keep the groups apart, court documents say.

The suspect, who was seen punching someone, walks off, and then comes back to continue the argument, and then soon after, fires his gun, according to court documents.

Three people were shot.

The suspect was arrested a few days after the shooting and was booked for investigation of assault.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $1.5 million due to the nature of a shooting in a public, crowded area, and that one of the victims was hit in the abdomen.

A charging decision is expected by May 27.

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