King County, Tukwila robbery suspects arrested after police chase Friday night

KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, multiple law enforcement agencies helped arrest three suspects believed to be tied to several robberies in King County.

Detective Brian Pritchard with SPD Public Affairs said that around 11 Friday night, officers with the Tukwila Police Department chased down three suspects believed to be responsible for several robberies in King County. The suspects committed two robberies in King County and one in Tukwila.

During the chase, officers followed the suspects on Interstate 5 until they got off on Spring Street and jumped out of the car near Harvard Avenue East. The suspects ran away from officers, but they trapped them with the help of SPD, Tukwila PD, the King County Sheriff’s Office, and a K-9 officer, Pritchard said.

Each suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Pritchard said detectives don’t know whether these suspects are also involved in four robberies early Friday morning in and around the Georgetown, Rainier Valley, High Point and West Seattle neighborhoods.

As of Saturday, those suspects are still on the loose, and the investigation is ongoing.









