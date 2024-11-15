Seattle armed robbers still on the loose after multiple business break-ins in 1 day

SEATTLE — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are looking for a group of armed robbers who they say are responsible for a string of Friday morning business break-ins in south and southwest Seattle.

According to an incident report from Seattle PD Public Affairs, a group of people, armed with guns, face masks and dark clothing, broke into multiple businesses in and around the Georgetown, Rainier Valley, High Point and West Seattle neighborhoods in one day.

Police said early Friday morning, the group broke into several convenience stores and gas stations in less than two hours. Each time, they pulled out a gun and told business employees to hand over cash from the register, police said.

At 5:25 a.m., the group robbed a Shell station on East Marginal Way South in Georgetown, police said.

At 5:37 a.m., they broke into a business on Rainier Avenue South near Franklin High School in the Mount Baker neighborhood, police said.

Then, within 10 minutes apart, they hit two different spots in West Seattle. At 6:40 a.m., they robbed a business on 35th Avenue Southwest and another at Fauntleroy Way Southwest, police said.

After each robbery, the suspects jumped into a car and drove off.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said they found a blue Kia Sedan abandoned on 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way South. Police said they believe the car was involved in the string of robberies. Police also found that the car was stolen and unreported. Forensic detectives will check inside the car for evidence.

Seattle Police Robbery Unit Detectives arrived at the scene and are leading the investigation. No suspects are in custody currently.

If anyone has information, please contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





