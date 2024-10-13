Thieves ransack business in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Turntables and Trails in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood was broken into Friday night.

The business, which buys and sells a combination of hiking and home audio equipment, posted about the break-in on its Facebook page.

Hey Everyone. Sadly, Turntables and Trails was broken into last night. Luckily, whomever broke in didn’t seem to have an... Posted by Turntables & Trails on Saturday, October 12, 2024





“Luckily, whoever broke in didn’t seem to have an eye for all the fabulous audio and outdoor gear that we have,” it reads.

The owner says that surveillance video from inside the store shows four people breaking into the business and getting away with the register, video gaming consoles, clothing, and backpacks & Pokémon cards.

“We’ve tried so hard to do something nice here for the Lake City community. To bring something nice to the neighborhood. The all-ages shows we do here that are family events that allow young bands to play, some for the first time, through a real PA and to a real audience,” the post says.

Another item that was taken was the mixing board for their PA used to do live events.

The owner says they are the fifth business in this part of Lake City Way to have been broken into in the last several months and the third in the last two weeks.

The post goes on to express frustration about what happened.

“The city has done little to nothing to have our back. In all honesty, we feel abandoned by our city council person, Seattle police, and the city of Seattle,” the post reads.

Turntables and Trails says despite the break-in, they are staying open for business.

You can stop in during the following days & hours:

SAT: 11 am-5 pm

SUN: 12 pm-4 pm

MON-FRI: 12 pm-6 pm

