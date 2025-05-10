Man robbed of his AR-15 during sale in Spanaway parking lot

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man who arranged to sell his AR-15 rifle in a Safeway parking lot last month was robbed at gunpoint in Spanaway, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) posted on Facebook.

PSCO says the man was a legal gun owner, and one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at his head, and demanded he hand over the rifle while also taking a personal handgun from him before they ran away.

Seen on surveillance video, two juveniles and two young adults fled the scene in a van, according to PCSO.

After witnesses reported the license plate and description of the vehicle, police were able to locate it a few hours later in Puyallup, the post said.

Two ran from the van while two others stayed inside and complied with deputies, PCSO said.

One of those who ran on foot was arrested, and the remaining suspect was later found by a Pierce County Sheriff K9 named Griff.

