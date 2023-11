SEATTLE — A marijuana store in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood is the latest business to be struck by smash-and-grab burglars.

The owner of Have a Heart on Northwest 85th Street said that around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, six to eight people rammed a car into the store.

Once inside the building, they loaded up about $10,000 worth of merchandise before taking off.

The owner said the store has been burglarized several times.

©2023 Cox Media Group