‘That’s a sound you can’t unhear’: Housefire near Muckleshoot Casino sends toddler to hospital

AUBURN, Wash. — An Auburn home exploded early Sunday morning, sending a toddler to Harborview in critical condition.

The inferno sent flames jetting out of the window and the roof.

Officials say the 2-alarm fire happened at a home near the Muckleshoot Casino on Auburn Way just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nearly a dozen people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

Videos obtained by KIRO 7 show the home exploding as people cry out.

“I ran outside and saw the flames shooting up and called 911,” said Allie Morgan, who lives nearby. “Probably 15-20ft off the roof, the rest of my children woke up.”

“I think there were five fire trucks and ambulances,” she continued.

Allie Morgan is one of several other neighbors living on 19th Avenue Southeast who called 911 Sunday morning. Fire officials say between ten and 11 people were inside that home when the fire broke out.

Allie says she could hear the windows shattering from the blaze.

“That’s a sound you can’t unhear and you’ll hear it forever once you hear it,” said Allie. “They crackle and then fell out of the windows.”

“You could smell burning furniture and carpet,” she continued.

An adult was also rushed to the hospital in serious condition. They were deemed to be “satisfactory” by Harborview when KIRO 7 reached out Sunday afternoon.

“It’s terrifying, I had my own house burn down 19 years ago so it brought back some of those memories,” Allie Morgan said “I feel for this family.”

Neighbors also told KIRO 7 that the Muckleshoot Tribe owns the home. KIRO 7 called to get information about the home and the people living there but didn’t hear back.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the people who were displaced.

Officials haven’t announced what caused the fire.

