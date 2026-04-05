Temps in WA expected to hit 70 on Monday. Will we hit a record?

WASHINGTON — High pressure is the dominant feature on the weather map this morning, area extends throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Skies will be mainly sunny this afternoon and overnight should be just partly cloudy. Low temperatures this evening will drop back to the mid and lower 40’s.

Tomorrow looks to be another great day with a few more clouds overhead. The daytime high temperature tomorrow will top out in the mid and upper 60’s throughout the area.

No rain is expected this weekend.

We are not on track to set record-high temperatures over the next few days… but it will still be a nice time to watch temperatures rise to around 70 degrees by Monday.

A record high for tomorrow was set in 1977 at 75 degrees. Monday’s record is 78 degrees and that was set back in 2007.

The extended forecast is also looking quiet into next week. The only weather feature to track will be a cold front coming through the area late Monday into Tuesday.

Prior to the front, we will hit a high temperature of around 70 degrees on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday we drop back to 55 degrees for a high.

You will notice the cool-down next week.

No rain is expected with the frontal passage; however, there will be a push of westerly wind Monday night withs gusts over 30 mph. San Juan and Island Counties will notice the wind really pick up on Monday night. Lows will drop back to the chilly 30’s by Wednesday next week, but our daytime high temperatures will move back to the 60’s by Thursday.

In summary... it is looking mainly dry for the next 5 - 7 days, with plenty of sunshine mixed in with the clouds.

Enjoy the spring weather!

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