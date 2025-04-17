Teen killed in shooting outside Renton apartment identified

RENTON, Wash. — We now know the identity of a 15-year-old who was shot to death outside of a Renton apartment complex over the weekend.

Family and friends have identified him as Noah Corona and created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

“At just 15 years old, Noah was a bright light in everyone’s life, spreading joy and love wherever he went. His smile was contagious, and his loving nature touched the hearts of many,” said fundraiser organizer Veronica Ramos.

The shooting happened Sunday evening.

Renton police say someone inside a car shot at Corona and another teen near Bronson Way Northeast and Vuemont Place Northeast.

The pair tried to drive to a nearby hospital, but pulled off on Rainier Avenue South at the Les Schwab Tire Center and called for help.

Police say Corona died in the parking lot, and the other teen was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Renton Police have not shared details on the suspect vehicle and are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call Renton police at 425-430-7500.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraiser for Corona’s family, please click here.

