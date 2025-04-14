15-year-old killed, another injured in Renton shooting

RENTON, Wash. — A 15-year-old is dead and another was injured during a shooting at a Renton apartment on Sunday evening.

Renton Police say the shooting took place at an apartment complex near Bronson Way NE and Vuemont Pl NE and involved two parties in two different vehicles.

Police say after someone inside a vehicle opened fire, two 15-year-olds were shot. Police say the vehicle with the two teens inside took off and tried to get to a nearby hospital. The vehicle pulled off on Rainier Avenue South at the Les Schwab Tire shop and immediately called for help.

One of the teens died at the Les Schwab parking lot and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Renton Police have not shared details on the suspect vehicle. A spokesperson with Renton PD says detectives are combing the area and looking for any business that may have security footage that may have captured it.

Anyone with any information about the suspects, their vehicle or what led up to this shooting, are urged to give Renton Police a call at 425-430-7500.





