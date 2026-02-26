Teen boys arrested in Mount Baker shooting both have prior felony robbery convictions

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two teen boys who were arrested after a shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood yesterday both have prior felony convictions for robbery.

Seattle police are still looking for two more possible suspects.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. near South Byron Street and Westmore Avenue South.

Officers arrived, found multiple shell casings at the scene, and witnesses reported seeing two teens running from the area, SPD said.

Police arrested the two boys, aged 16 and 17, and found a modified handgun with an extended magazine and a “switch” which allows the gun to fire in full auto.

The teens were convicted felons prohibited from having guns, SPD said.

The 17-year-old suspect is a convicted felon for second-degree robbery, and the 16-year-old suspect is a two-time convicted felon for second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to SPD, both suspects were arrested for: RCW 9.41.040 – Unlawful possession of firearms in the first degree; and RCW 9.41.190 – Unlawful firearms.

“Police recovered a Glock pistol with an auto sear (switch) and a fully loaded extended magazine from the suspects,” reported SPD.

They were booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

Nearby Franklin High School was placed on a lockdown, and John Muir Elementary School issued a shelter-in-place after the shooting.

Later, officers were dispatched to a “found gun call” along Rainier Avenue South.

Police confirmed that they did recover a second gun, a pistol with an extended magazine, that was thrown into a trash can.

“This firearm is believed to be involved in the shooting, yet it is unclear which suspect (arrested/not arrested) was in possession of this gun before discarding it,” said SPD.

No injuries were reported, and Seattle police are continuing to look for the remaining suspects.

