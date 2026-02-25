Local

Seattle Police responding to shooting in Mount Baker neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two people were arrested after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in the Mount Baker Neighborhood.

SPD says the shooting happened near South Byron Street and Westmore Avenue South.

Officers recovered a gun near and say no injuries have been reported.

SPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

