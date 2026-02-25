Seattle Police responding to shooting in Mount Baker neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two people were arrested after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in the Mount Baker Neighborhood.
SPD says the shooting happened near South Byron Street and Westmore Avenue South.
Officers recovered a gun near and say no injuries have been reported.
SPD is asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Seattle police are investigating a shooting near the 3300 block of Wetmore Ave S. Police detained two subjects and recovered a gun. No injuries reported. Officers actively searching for suspect(s). Please avoid the area.— Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) February 25, 2026
