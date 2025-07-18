Tanker crash leaks petroleum into Clallam County creek

A tanker truck crashed off U.S. Highway 101 and into Indian Creek in Clallam County on Friday, spilling petroleum, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at milepost 238, where the truck left the roadway and ended upside down in the creek.

Authorities said the vehicle began leaking petroleum following the crash.

The Washington State Department of Ecology was notified and is responding to assess the environmental impact of the spill.

Officials have not yet said how much fuel leaked or how long cleanup might take.

Emergency crews transported the driver to Olympic Medical Center as a precaution.

No serious injuries were reported.

Traffic is alternating through the area as crews continue cleanup and investigation.

Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group