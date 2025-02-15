Tacoma’s ‘Unapologetically Black and LGBTQ+ Friendly’ comic shop to close

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma comic shop known for celebrating BIPOC and LGBTQ+ authors and community members is starting a new chapter.

Destiny City Comics says it will be closing for good at the end of February.

“The rent has gone up 25% and unfortunately we are not 25% more profitable than we were five years ago,” Owner Matthew Nebeker told KIRO 7. “If we moved somewhere in our price range, we would lose a lot of what we get to do for our community,” he said.

The store currently holds a number of after-hours events such as book clubs and author signings, and he fears those events would go away if they moved.

Nebeker owns the shop with his wife Stephanie Hagan. He also goes by his professional wrestling name “ETHAN HD.”

Nebeker says he may return to the ring to start his next chapter- but it will be bittersweet.

“I don’t think that anybody tells you that when you become a small business owner you meet all of these regulars and they become part of your life and you become part of their life,” he told KIRO 7. “You’re there for new jobs, you’re there for people transitioning and see them take on new pronouns and new names and become their authentic selves.”

He tells KIRO 7 he loved watching his customers discover their most authentic selves.

“I genuinely cannot thank anybody enough who’s came and supported this store,” he said.

The store’s last day will be Feb. 28. Destiny City Comics will be hosting a farewell party that evening. It starts at 6 p.m.





