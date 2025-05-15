Tacoma woman wanted for attempted murder after hit-and-run attack

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help as it searches for a woman accused of attempted murder.

Heather Person, also known as Heather Keating, 47, is suspected of attempted murder in the first degree. Her photo is attached above. TPD has issued a $1,000 reward for information that leads to her arrest.

TPD officers responded to a possible vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the 8800 block of Pacific Ave. at approximately 8:30 p.m. April 29.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim pinned beneath a pickup truck,” Tacoma Police stated in a release for the public. “Initial investigation revealed suspect Heather Person intentionally struck the victim with the truck and then fled the scene.”

The victim was left with severe injuries. The suspect may be in Tacoma or Sumner.

“If you recognize the individual or have any information to assist this investigation, please see the Crime Stoppers bulletin below,” Tacoma Police continued. “Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward. Let’s work together to get this suspect off the streets.”

