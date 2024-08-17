Tacoma Humane Society reduces adoption fees

Following a large-scale cat rescue, The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is reducing adoption fees for adult dogs, adult cats, and all small animals.

The reduction in fee is due to the arrival of 33 cats and kittens from an unsafe and overcrowded property in Pierce County on July 25, according to a news release published on Friday.

The shelter says it has over 80 pets available for adoption, plus an additional 413 receiving care or in foster homes. The animals in foster homes will become available for adoption as they are medically cleared.

From Aug. 16-Sept. 5, adoption fees will be $50 for adult dogs (2 years and older), $25 for adult cats (six months and older), and $5 for all small critters. The shelter’s adoption center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Information regarding adoption policies and procedures can be found on the shelter’s website.

