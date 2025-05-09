VIDEO: Mariners fans caught jumping trains to get to stadium

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners are back in town for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and I have a very important announcement. An announcement that I didn’t think I would ever have to make.

I know the Mariners are hotter than Hansel right now. I know it’s college night, and there are sweet neon green hats as a giveaway. But, please, please, please, none of that is worth your life.

Check out this video of fans before the game on April 29.

I know the ⁦@Mariners⁩ are hot, but there is no reason to do this while heading to a game. Do not climb over stopped trains (shot 4/29/25 on Holgate). pic.twitter.com/VRKHrt2URW — Chris Sullivan (@NEWSGUYSULLY) May 9, 2025

My mouth hit the floor almost immediately while I was watching. When did jumping across trains to get to the stadium become normal?

People jumping across trains to get to Mariners games

I understand that being stuck behind a train is a pain, but this is not a good idea. That train could lurch suddenly, and next thing you know, you’re under the wheels and one of the 500 people a year who are killed by trespassing along tracks or climbing onto cars.

And don’t forget, another train could be crossing the adjacent tracks. It’s just not worth it.

And while I’m at it, stop running in front of light rail trains, too.

