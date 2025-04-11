Tacoma family wants accountability after suspect in deadly crash expected to be released

TACXOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is urging accountability from the King County justice system after a woman, who’s accused of crashing and killing their loved one, is expected to be released more than a year after the deadly incident.

According to court documents, Cecilia Delgado is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in connection with the deadly crash that happened on December 26, 2023.

The crash killed 56-year-old Lizarraga Polack and injured 51-year-old Monica Williams. Their 4-year-old grandson at the time survived the crash.

“I thought that my grandma and my grandpa died,” the child told KIRO 7 News. “I wish I could just tap him and then he would wake up.”

Court documents indicate Delgado was driving more than 80 miles per hour on SR 164 in Auburn, almost twice the speed limit.

Her vehicle was in such bad condition, investigators said her spare tire was seriously deflated and her three other tires were practically bald.

Delgado’s driver seat was not attached to the vehicle correctly, they added.

At a recent hearing, the King County Prosecutor’s Office (KCPO) told KIRO 7 News that the defense made a motion to have the defendant released on personal recognizance to drug treatment.

The judge did not allow this after prosecutors had objected, a spokesperson for KCPO said.

However, the judge allowed Delgado to be released to a drug treatment center with electronic home detention, beginning on April 28th.

“Release decisions are separate from prosecutors. Judges make release or detention decisions after hearing from both sides and weighing court rules,” said KCPO.

The prosecutor’s office told KIRO 7 News that both sides agreed to the judge’s terms.

KIRO 7 reached out to the King County Courthouse to learn more about the judge’s terms. The courthouse declined to comment.

“To see this woman go free with an easy slap on the wrist when a life was lost is just utterly disappointing in the King County justice system,” said Jaret Hester, father of the child who survived the crash.

“The message they’re sending is we’re soft on violent crime,” he added. “I’m very concerned for other lives. I’m concerned for other families that travel on that road, and I’m concerned for other people that will cross paths with Ms. Delgado because I don’t believe she will stop this behavior. To be let out so quickly, it doesn’t send out the right message to the community or the defendant.”

The prosecutor’s office said the case is still ongoing and Delgado is required to return to the King County Jail by May 26, unless the judge extends the date.

Delgado has a history of drug paraphernalia, theft, improper lane use, and refusing to comply with police, according to court documents.

