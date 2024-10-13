SUV drives off the road, 25 feet down into embankment in Dupont

DUPONT, Wash. — A man is hospitalized after crashing into a tree and driving 25 feet down an embankment just outside of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dupont Fire and JBLM Fire answered a call of a car crash at 20580 Nisqually Road Southwest in Dupont.
When crews arrived they found a silver SUV that had hit a tree and went off the road 25 feet down an embankment.
The road was closed while crews worked to help the driver and clear the road causing backups on I-5.
JBLM fire and ambulance crews reached the driver, who needed to be rescued from the SUV.
Using a 3 to 1 rope rig system, the man was pulled up the hill and into the ambulance.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for care but his condition was not known.
Speed is suspected to be the cause of the crash.
