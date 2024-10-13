SUV drives off the road, 25 feet down into embankment in Dupont

DUPONT, Wash. — A man is hospitalized after crashing into a tree and driving 25 feet down an embankment just outside of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dupont Fire and JBLM Fire answered a call of a car crash at 20580 Nisqually Road Southwest in Dupont.

When crews arrived they found a silver SUV that had hit a tree and went off the road 25 feet down an embankment.

SUV crash down embankment in Dupont (Dupont Fire Department)

The road was closed while crews worked to help the driver and clear the road causing backups on I-5.

JBLM fire and ambulance crews reached the driver, who needed to be rescued from the SUV.

Using a 3 to 1 rope rig system, the man was pulled up the hill and into the ambulance.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for care but his condition was not known.

Speed is suspected to be the cause of the crash.

