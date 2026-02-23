Suspicious death in Port Angeles ruled homicide by Clallam County detectives, victim identified

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Detectives say their preliminary investigation into the suspicious death of 73-year-old Port Angeles resident Danny Kendrick has revealed that his death was a result of homicidal violence.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Danny Kendrick during this difficult time,” wrote the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives first shared information about the suspicious death investigation on Saturday, after deputies recovered Kendrick’s body along Deer Park Road just before 7:30 a.m.

The manner and cause of Kendrick’s death are pending the results of an autopsy, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said detectives appreciate the tips they have already received and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.

On Saturday, investigators asked people near the scene who had video footage of any cars or people passing by to contact the sheriff’s office.

They were specifically looking for video footage between Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 7:00 a.m. from these locations:

7000 block of Deer Park Rd. N to Highway 101

Township Line Rd. to Deer Park Rd. and O’Brien Rd

O’Brien Rd. between Township Line Rd. and Highway 101

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 360-417-2459 and use Option 1.

You can also report information online here.

©2026 Cox Media Group