Clallam County detectives investigate suspicious death in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says that its investigators are looking into a suspicious death that happened on Saturday morning.

The death happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of Deer Park Rd.

The sheriff’s office says that the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Investigators are asking for people near the scene who have video footage of the car and people passing by to contact the sheriff’s office.

They are specifically looking for video footage between Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 7:00 a.m from these locations:

7000 block of Deer Park Rd. N to Highway 101

Township Line Rd. to Deer Park Rd. and O’Brien Rd

O’Brien Rd. between Township Line Rd. and Highway 101

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 360-417-2459 and use Option 1.

You can also report information online here.

