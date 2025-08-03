Suspect held on bail for allegedly shooting man in wheelchair at Seattle pier

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

The man the Seattle Police Department believes shot a wheelchair-bound man at Pier 55 Thursday evening, remains behind bars at the King County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

We are not naming him, as he has not yet been charged. He opted not to appear in court Friday, and the judge found probable cause for assault and robbery.

The incident happened in front of the Starbucks at Pier 55 just after 6 p.m. Witnesses said the victim, Harold Powell, who regularly plays music for donations along the Pier, was sitting in his wheelchair when the suspect walked up, started harassing Powell— accusing him of stolen valor.

Wheelchair-bound man shot at Seattle waterfront

When the victim pulled out a knife, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Powell once in the chest. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody and opted not to appear in court this afternoon.

The suspect’s attorney hinted at self-defense as justification for the shooting. However, Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office, said that defense is not likely to be successful..

“A key in self-defense cases is who the first aggressor is. If you provoke an attack upon yourself, you lose the right to claim self-defense,” McNerthney said.

The suspect is due back in court next week, at which time he could be officially charged.

This story was originally published on July 31, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

©2025 Cox Media Group