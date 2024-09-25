Suspect in Graham double shooting that killed man arrested in Oregon

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man suspected of shooting two people — one fatally — in Graham this week as the result of an argument about a motorcycle is now in custody.

After the double shooting, detectives immediately developed probable cause for the man’s arrest, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office then issued an arrest warrant. The suspect was found in Clackamas County, Ore., and was arrested by Oregon State Police.

The suspect is believed to have shot and killed one man and wounded another on Monday during an argument about a borrowed or stolen motorcycle.

