Road to popular hiking area has no ETA for reopening

The road to the popular hiking area, Artist Point, has no ETA for reopening.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted an update on X Wednesday, saying crews are continuing to plow snow from the highway.

“WSDOT maintenance crews are plowing through 20 feet of snow to clear the final 2.7 miles of SR 542/Mt. Baker Hwy,” the agency stated.

ARTIST POINT UPDATE!



WSDOT maintenance crews are plowing through 20 feet of snow to clear the final 2.7 miles of SR 542/Mt. Baker Hwy, the road to Artist Point. Then, they will clear debris, hang signs and stripe the road. No ETA on the reopening, but progress continues! pic.twitter.com/7oqINkq9Xl — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) June 3, 2026

Once the snow is clear, crews will clear debris, hang signs, and stripe the road.

“No ETA on the reopening, but progress continues!” WSDOT stated.

Visitors flock to Artist Point, located at the end of Mount Baker Highway, for its scenic 360-degree views of Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker, according to Mt. Baker Ski Area. The area is also a starting point for various hiking trails.

“The Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest surrounding the ski area is considered to be one of the most beautiful alpine areas in North America,” the ski area stated.

The ski area noted the road to Artist Point typically opens in late June after being buried by snow in the winter.

Update on North Cascades Highway

WSDOT also posted an update for the North Cascades Highway. The agency said Tuesday that crews are rebuilding the last of three washed-out embankments, restoring roadbed for paving, and clearing and repairing drainage.

UPDATE JUNE 2: Repairs continue on N Cascades Hwy, including:

- Rebuilding the last of 3 washed out embankments

- Restoring roadbed for paving

- Clearing & repairing drainage



We're working 7 days a week while SR 20 is closed from Ross Dam Trailhead to Porcupine Crk (MP 134-156) https://t.co/GVa9DuhmKM pic.twitter.com/v7hVsmRSLi — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) June 2, 2026

WSDOT said crews are working seven days a week on the North Cascades Highway while SR 20 is closed from Ross Dam Trailhead to Porcupine Creek Trailhead.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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