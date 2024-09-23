Two men shot,1 killed during fight over motorcycle in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — Two men were shot, one fatally, by a third man when tempers flared in Graham early Monday.

At 1:44 a.m., Pierce County deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 20700 block of 92nd Avenue East.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead on the street.

Investigators learned a second victim, also a man, had been shot. Friends drove him to a fire station on 187th and Meridian.

He was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss, investigators learned a third man shot the two men during a fight over a motorcycle.

The gunman then fled in a vehicle and has not yet been found.









