Suspect in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run appears in court

SEATTLE — The motorcyclist involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Tyler Shane O’Brien was at the King County Courthouse this morning with his arm in a sling, entering ‘not guilty’ pleas on all four counts for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 57-year-old Min Huang and seriously injured her husband.

O’Brien is being charged with four counts: felony hit and run, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and third-degree driving on a suspended/revoked license.

The State requested that his bail be set at $500K, with several stipulations if posted, including home monitoring, he’s not allowed to leave Washington State without approval, he cannot drive without a valid license or insurance, and he cannot have any moving traffic violations.

His next hearing has been set for June 12th, with a possible trial date in early July.

