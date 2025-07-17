Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history accused in Kent double homicide

KENT, Wash. — A 51-year-old man with what police call an “extensive criminal history” is accused of shooting two people to death in Kent earlier this week.

The Kent Police Department says that they found the suspect with the help of the Snohomish County U.S. Marshals Task Force in Seattle.

The man is accused of shooting and killing two people at an apartment complex on Benson Road SE, where Benson Road SE becomes 108th Ave SE.

According to Kent PD, witnesses said they heard an argument before they heard gunshots.

Witnesses then saw a man lying on the ground outside, who appeared to have been shot. That 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers went into the apartment where witnesses reported hearing gunshots and found a 46-year-old woman dead inside.

No one else was in the apartment and there were no other known victims.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on unrelated charges.

He could face charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the shooting.

