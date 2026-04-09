Suspect arrested in double homicide at Kent home

KENT, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested for a double homicide that happened in a Kent home late Tuesday night.

Kent police first responded to reports of a shooting at a residence along 120th Place SE at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

911 callers told police that there were initially sounds of an argument and cars speeding off.

Arriving officers allegedly heard someone yelling from behind the residence, where they found two people who had been shot.

The two victims, a 25-year-old Seattle man and a 26-year-old Federal Way man, both died despite life-saving efforts from Kent PD and Puget Sound Fire crews.

After canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing witnesses, Kent police announced the arrest of a suspect around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Earlier this afternoon, detectives were able to identify the suspect and immediately started surveillance in an attempt to bring them to justice,” Kent PD wrote on Facebook.

Kent police were able to arrest the suspect, a 34-year-old man, with the help of the Tukwila and Auburn Special Investigation Units and the Valley SWAT team.

It’s unclear how the suspect knew the victims.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.

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