Survey: Veteran homelessness at record lows, 48,000 veterans permanently housed

According to the latest count, veteran homelessness has decreased by 7.5% since 2023 and is at its lowest since 2009.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the results of the 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) count showing that homelessness among veterans decreased by 7.5% from 2023.

The count, which started in 2009, shows that 2024 was a record-low number of veterans who were experiencing homelessness.

The data was collected from a single night in January of those who were sheltered and unsheltered and who were experiencing homelessness on that day.

The VA said the department has permanently housed nearly 48,000 homeless veterans.

“No Veteran should experience homelessness in this country they swore to defend,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This year’s PIT Count shows that VA and the entire Biden-Harris Administration are making real progress in the fight to end Veteran homelessness. We still have a long way to go, but we will not stop until every Veteran has a safe, stable place to call home.”

The VA focuses on identifying the needs of homeless veterans and locating them so that they can provide the services they need. Once the veteran is placed in housing, they are given the support required to stay there.

To see the full report click here.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.

