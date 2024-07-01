Surveillance video shows fatal attack of Seattle chef

SEATTLE — In May, local Seattle chef Corey Bellett was stabbed to death inside the Capitol Hill Light Rail station.

On Monday, KIRO 7 News received surveillance video of the violent attack.

Corey Bellett, 37, had brushed by a 26-year-old man inside the light rail station just before 6 p.m. on May 11.

According to court documents, they were soon fighting. The man, later identified as Shawn Patrick Moore, is seen on the video pulling out what looks like a knife and viciously stabbing Bellett.

He was so badly hurt that neither Good Samaritans nor medics could save him.

“And he never regained consciousness in the ER,” his mother, Karla, said. “It was really hard.”

The suspect remains in the King County jail on $3 million bail.

Karla says they worry most about Corey’s new bride. They plan to open their own restaurant together someday, so they have started a GoFundMe account for her.

