Sunday’s massive crash on I-5 happened in same area as 1993 wreck involving 42 vehicles

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says it’s expecting new details this week from its investigation into Sunday’s massive crash on I-5.

State troopers said the crash, which involved 45 vehicles and created a five-mile backup on southbound I-5, was caused mainly by speeding.

“The roadway was wet and I think it might’ve been raining. But the roadway doesn’t cause the collision, it’s vehicles or drivers going too fast for the road and weather conditions,” said Trooper Rick Johnson, spokesperson for Washington State Patrol.

While crashes of this magnitude are rare, Johnson said the last time a wreck of this size happened in King County was back in 1993 – in the same area as Sunday’s collision.

“We had a 42-car collision in that same area in April where it rained hard and the sun came out. And there were some visibility issues for drivers and drivers going too fast again,” he added.

Troopers said they’re looking at each vehicle and driver involved to determine who’s at fault and possible infractions.

As of Monday afternoon, no infractions have been issued, however, possible new details are expected as early as Tuesday, he shared.

There are no serious injuries reported.

KIRO 7 drove 60 miles per hour on the same stretch of southbound I-5 Monday where the wreck had happened.

Within a span of 15 seconds, we saw at least six vehicles driving over the speed limit.

According to data from the Washington State Department of Transportation, there have been more than 160 reported crashes on I-5 in Kent since 2022.

“Very nerve-racking, stressful,” said Aaron Colyer, who witnessed the aftermath of Sunday’s wreck.

Colyer told KIRO 7 News that he was driving home after working overtime at his job.

He was seven vehicles behind the wreck, he shared.

“If I would’ve left 10 minutes earlier from work, especially because I was working overtime, I could’ve easily been involved in all of that and probably wouldn’t be here explaining my situation,” he said.

Colyer captured cell phone video of the severity of the chain reaction.

“It was crazy. I never seen anything that big, that significant,” he shared. “It was very kind of emotional because seeing some of the wrecks, especially this blue truck’s bed in someone’s windshield, that could’ve easily been a fatality.”

Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to slow down, use their headlights, and have proper tires.

“Just remember those are other human beings driving. That could’ve easily killed somebody and they can’t have that back,” said Colyer.

