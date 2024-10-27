Southbound I-5 closed near SR 516 in Kent after major multi-vehicle crash

KENT, Wash. — Multiple cars are reportedly involved in a major crash on Interstate 5 south of SR 516 in Kent Sunday afternoon, causing a 3-mile backup. The southbound lanes are closed.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said there were minor injuries in some of the crashes. But patrol is currently unsure of how many cars are involved in total.

The freeway is fully blocked for the time being, and traffic is being diverted to SR 516. Tow trucks are currently responding to the scene, Johnson said.

Several first responders and agencies are on the scene including officials with the Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation, and local paramedics.

The backup is 3 miles and growing, officials with WSP and WSDOT said.

There is no estimate of how long southbound I-5 will be closed. People should plan for added travel time and seek alternative routes, according to WSDOT.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the Travel Center Map, or by signing up for email updates.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

