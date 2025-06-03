One teen dead, multiple injured after ‘major’ rollover crash in Pierce County

CLOVER CREEK, Wash. — At least one teenager is dead, with three other teenagers and one adult injured after a reckless rollover crash in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple 911 calls came in regarding a reckless vehicle.

“The vehicle wrecked out at a high rate of speed rolling multiple times before hitting a civilian vehicle and power pole," stated PCSO.

Police say there were five teenage boys, ages ranging from 15 to 17 years old, in the reckless vehicle.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Portland Avenue East and 112th Street East in Clover Creek, where they found one of the teenage boys dead. Another teen was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and a third was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The teen boy who was driving the reckless vehicle was arrested on the scene. His injuries are unknown.

The driver of the civilian car that was hit, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

PCSO confirmed 112th Street East will be shut down in both directions for several hours while they safely process this scene, asking community members to stay out of the area while they do so.

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with any new developments.

©2025 Cox Media Group