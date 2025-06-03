Police identify 3 armed teens who broke into Enumclaw HS for ‘dry run’ of potential shooting

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — All three teenage suspects who were armed and broke into Enumclaw High School after hours on May 31 have been identified.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, the masked teens broke into the school and had at least one gun on them, but they didn’t take anything or vandalize the school.

Police quickly showed up, but the teens had already run off.

On Monday afternoon, the Enumclaw police chief told KIRO 7 they believe the visit may have been a dry run for a shooting.

“In my 28 years, I’ve seen a lot of break-ins at schools, right? And every single one of them involves theft or damage. That didn’t happen here at all,” said Enumclaw Police Chief Tim Floyd. “And now looking at the video from start to finish with all the different angles, it became very clear, at least in my mind and some of our other commanding staff what we were witnessing.”

The FBI is now involved as police and federal agents continue to investigate. Chief Floyd said it’s believed that one of the suspects who had their phone out was allegedly recording the whole thing, which is why investigators believe this was a rehearsal of some sort.

“One was filming the entire event. And then one was moving around with a handgun in his hands. And they would stop and talk about… they would stop and talk to each other for a moment. It gave us an indication that this was a practice run,” Chief Floyd said.

Two suspects have been brought into custody.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will maintain an extra police presence at the school today and tomorrow,” Enumclaw PD said in an email.

Police said there is no threat at this time, but they will continue their investigation.

