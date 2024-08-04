Sunday is Fee Free Day at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park is offering free entry Sunday, August 4, in honor of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which funds infrastructure improvements and recreational expansion in national parks and public lands, according to the National Park Service.

One significant project funded by GAOA is the rehabilitation of Stevens Canyon Road.

This project included replacing and repairing stone guard walls, drainage grates, and the road surface.

The road fully reopened this summer, connecting the Paradise area’s hiking and wildflower meadows to the old-growth forests of the Ohanapecosh Campground.

The winding mountain roadway offers views but poses maintenance challenges due to harsh alpine winters, rockfall, and avalanches.

Today’s Fee Free Day is an opportunity for the public to enjoy the park without an entrance fee, celebrating the contributions of GAOA to preserving and enhancing national parks for future generations.

