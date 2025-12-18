Storm leaves Camano Island in the dark as thousands lose power

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Downed trees and power lines have left the community of Camano Island in the dark.

At its worst, 63,000 customers were without power Wednesday, according to Snohomish PUD, with most of the people affected living on Camano Island. After all the rain, flooding, and winds the region has had, folks like Andy say enough is enough.

“No water, no power. Of course, we have like a generator, so we just extension cord into the house for heat, and then we cooked with an air fryer and plugged into that,” Camano resident Andy told KIRO Newsradio.

At least one transmission pole on the island is down.

“Our focus today is going to be on Camano Island, where the majority of our customers are still out; we hope to have most of them back in power by the end of the day,” Kellie Stickney, a public information officer for Snohomish PUD, told KIRO 7.

People in nearby Marysville, Arlington, and Lake Stevens are also without power in Island County.

“It’s tough because it’s been so much. I mean, it’s Mother Nature. Something is happening,” Alex, an Island County resident, told KIRO Newsradio. “Probably going to get worse. Hopefully not, but who knows?”

Schools within the Stanwood-Camano School District were forced to close Wednesday after overnight power outages affected many of the district’s buildings and facilities.

“District staff are continuing to monitor the situation and provide updates to families and staff when available,” the district wrote in a public post.

Restoration efforts have been ongoing for the last 24-36 hours, with crews focusing on areas such as Camano Island, Arlington, Monroe, and Marine Drive.

Staff with Snohomish PUD will be in front of Camano Commons Marketplace on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with coffee, hand warmers, and a place to charge various electronic devices.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group