Snohomish utility crews work to restore power

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish PUD crews are working around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers affected by severe weather.

At its peak, more than 60,000 customers were without power across Snohomish County.

The restoration efforts have been ongoing for the last 24 to 36 hours, with crews focusing on areas such as Camano Island, Arlington, Monroe, and Marine Drive.

KIRO 7’s crew trailed along with a crew from Grant County, who helped restore power in Lake Stevens. Some residents were very eager to have their lights back on.

Lake Stevens resident Dusty expressed his joy when power was restored. He dashed out of his home just off State Route 92 in Lake Stevens to turn his holiday lights back on.

Dusty says he had a generator running, powering small heaters, his refrigerator, and his television during the outage, but it was not enough to illuminate his property.

Kellie Stickney, a public information officer for Snohomish PUD, stated, “Our focus today is going to be on Camano Island, where the majority of our customers are still out; we hope to have most of them back in power by the end of the day.”

She added that additional crews from Benton County, Douglas County, and Okanogan are assisting with the efforts.

As conditions potentially worsen with more weather anticipated, Stickney noted that if it becomes unsafe for crews to work, they may have to stand down.

Crews made significant progress overnight, and we're down to just over 13,000 outages. Most of these are on Camano Island and the NW portion of Snohomish County. Many fallen trees are limiting access, but vegetation management teams are working hard to clear the way. — Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) December 18, 2025

