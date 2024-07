MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Officers responded to a collision at Dollar Tree in Marysville when a driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the store.

The crash resulted in the store’s temporary closure in the 1200 block of State Avenue in Marysville.

No injuries were reported.

The store will remain closed as a building inspector assesses the structural integrity of the building.

Further updates will be provided once the inspection is complete and it is safe to reopen.

©2024 Cox Media Group