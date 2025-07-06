Stolen car crash starts with a chase and ends with an arrest

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department says that they needed extra help locating a suspect who fled after crashing a stolen car on Avondale Road near the 8900 block.

The incident began on June 29 at around 3:30 a.m. when officers received a report of a stolen car driving.

Police say they saw the suspect driving the stolen car on SR 520 and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver failed to stop, crashing the stolen car at the intersection of NE 51st Street and SR 520, according to Redmond Police.

The suspect fled on foot into a nearby brush.

The Redmond Police’s K-9 Unit, supported by a drone, patrol officers started an extensive search.

They were also joined by neighboring law enforcement agencies and Microsoft’s security team.

The suspect was eventually found and arrested. There is no information on charges filed for this incident.

