Stay away! One person shot, Seattle police actively look for gunman

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle Police SUV File photo of a Seattle Police Department vehicle. (KIRO 7 News)
The Seattle Police Department says someone was shot Monday morning on 1st Avenue Northeast.

They’re asking people to stay away from the area while they look for the person responsible.

No word on what led up to the shooting or how the person is doing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

