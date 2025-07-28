Stay away! One person shot, Seattle police actively look for gunman

The Seattle Police Department says someone was shot Monday morning on 1st Avenue Northeast.

They’re asking people to stay away from the area while they look for the person responsible.

No word on what led up to the shooting or how the person is doing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Police investigating shooting in the 10200 block of 1 Ave Northeast. 1 person shot, officers are actively searching the area for the suspect. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 28, 2025

